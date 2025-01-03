Railway Minister flags off three new trains from Guwahati

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Friday flagged off three new trains from Guwahati Railway station.

The trains which were flagged off include Guwahati-New Lakhimpur Janshatabdi Express, New Bongaigaon-Guwahati passenger train and Tinsukia-Naharlagun Express.

Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were present on the occasion.

The Railway Minister also virtually inaugurated the Tetelia road overbridge at Dispur.

Vaishnaw, who is also the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology, virtually inaugurated the 10KW FM transmitter at Akashvani Kendra.

The minister also virtually inaugurated the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), deemed-to-be-university from the railway station. “Always a great time with Shri @AshwinVaishnawji. His passion for the future of India is contagious,” Chief Minister Sarma posted on X. Advertisement

Advertisement