Nadda visits health centres in Najafgarh, Palam

Union Health Minister JP Nadda visited the Rural Health Training Center (RHTC) in Najafgarh and Ayushman Arogya Mandir in Palam here on Monday and interacted with patients and medical staff in both health centres.

During his visit, he reviewed the progress report of RHTC and approved the retention of Primary Health Centres (PHCs) at Najafgarh, Ujwa, and Palam under the Government of India. He directed National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) and Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) certification within three months and full operationalisation of the RHTC hospital within six months.

Advertisement

Emphasising skill development, the Minister highlighted RHTC’s role as a model for integrated primary, secondary, AYUSH, and training services, and assured the support of the Centre in augmenting the health facilities of the institute.

Advertisement

Nadda also planted a sapling in both the campuses under the ‘Ek Ped Maa ke Naam’ initiative, in presence of MPs– Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Kamaljeet Sehrawat.

Notably, the RHTC in Najafgarh under the Health Ministry has been serving as a key institution for primary and secondary healthcare, along with skill development in the field of health. Established in 1937 as a health centre and upgraded over the years across three campus (Najafgarh, Palam and Ujwa), the RHTC is now being developed as a model integrated centre for Primary, Secondary, AYUSH, and Skill Development and in future Tertiary care.

To bridge the gap between primary and tertiary healthcare, RHTC has been developed as a 183-bedded general hospital, as per the Health Ministry.

The RHTC is a unique healthcare setting providing primary, secondary care and AYUSH services at present. It is embracing IT-enabled healthcare solutions under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) to create a digitally empowered healthcare ecosystem, enhancing efficiency, accessibility, and patient-centric care, it said.