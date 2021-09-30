Fresh cases of Covid-19 rise to 41 in Delhi

The number of fresh cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday increased to 41 from 34 identified yesterday. The tests conducted today numbered 71,983 whereas the count of such tests the day before was 65,101, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin.

The positivity rate too rose to 0.06 per cent from 0.05 per cent on Tuesday.

There was no death caused by the virus. There were 392 active cases in the city and the number of virus-infected persons being cured as home isolation cases was 107.

Twenty-two virus-infected patients who got cured were discharged by different hospitals. The city’s hospitals had 11,794 beds for Covid-19 patients, but only 239 beds were occupied by coronavirus patients.

The health bulletin showed that the total number of containment zones was 97.

As many as 1,80,663 persons were vaccinated during the past 24 hours and the cumulative number of persons having got their both vaccine doses was 56,35,787.