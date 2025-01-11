Four held for supplying opium in Delhi

Logo

# Cities

Additional Commissioner of Police (SR) Manoj C said the smugglers were arrested in Guwahati and later in Delhi while transporting a consignment of opium from Manipur to supply the same in the national capital and Rajasthan.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | January 11, 2025 8:25 pm

[Representational Photo : iStock]

The Southern Range of Special Cell has arrested four persons for supplying opium in Delhi-NCR, following the seizure of 30 kilograms of narcotic material valued at over Rs 30 lakh in the international market.

Additional Commissioner of Police (SR) Manoj C said the smugglers were arrested in Guwahati and later in Delhi while transporting a consignment of opium from Manipur to supply the same in the national capital and Rajasthan.

Acting on specific information, two persons, identified as Ajay and Kailash, were nabbed from Sarai Kale Khan Bus station on December 31 while en route to deliver the drug consignment, Manoj added.

During the investigation, it was revealed that another consignment was en route from Guwahati, Assam, leading to the arrest of another peddler, Annda Ram, he said.

Another lead revealed that a third consignment was arriving in Delhi in a truck, which was intercepted. During the operation, a total of 30 kg of opium was seized, the officer said.

A further investigation into the matter has been launched and the operation is in line with Home Minister Amit Shah’s directive to curb illegal drug suppliers in the national capital, he added.

