Three illegal Bangladeshi immigrants arrested from North-West Delhi

Three Bangladeshi immigrants, who have been residing in India illegally for over two decades, were arrested from the Bawana area of North-West Delhi, the Delhi Police said on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aditya Gautam said they were tipped off about a family residing in the J J colony of Bawana for several years. They were also informed that the immigrants had forged documents with them as proof of being Indian citizens.

Acting on the information, a team of the police kept a close watch on the activities of the accused, and upon confirmation of their antecedents, conducted a raid in the suspected location and arrested an accused along with his sons, Gautam added.

During interrogation, the arrested individuals initially tried to mislead the police team by denying their connection with Bangladesh producing documents to prove their nationality, which were later found to be fabricated.

The DCP further said that the team has sufficient evidence on record. After sustained interrogation, in the face of the evidence, the accused confessed to being illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

The accused disclosed that they entered India illegally by crossing the border from Bangladesh. Later, with the help of locals in Delhi and West Bengal, they managed to procure forged documents like birth certificates and Aadhar cards.

On further questioning, they confessed to have arrived in West Bengal first before moving to Delhi. They lived at multiple locations in Delhi before permanently settling in J J Colony where they worked as property dealers.

The DCP said an FIR has been registered against the trio under relevant sections of the BNS, and they have been arrested by the police team. The accused have also disclosed their involvement in other cases.