Four held as NCB seizes 80 kg cocaine in Delhi

Four people were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and 80 kg of cocaine worth around Rs 900 crores was seized from them in the West and Outerwest areas of the national capital.

The cartel is believed to be run from abroad and more arrests are expected to be followed, said an official.

The breakthrough came after leads were developed during a previous seizure earlier this March and August. After working on the leads generated in these cases, and through technical and human intelligence, the NCB was finally able to reach the source of the contraband after getting a tip on November 11 and 82.53 kg of high-grade cocaine was recovered from the Janakpuri and Nangloi area of Delhi on November 14, Deputy Director General of the Narcotics Control Bureau, Neeraj Kumar Gupta said.

So far the Investigation in the case revealed that this syndicate is being operated by a group of people based abroad and some quantity of the seized narco-substance was to be sent to Australia through courier cargo services. The persons involved in this case are mainly ‘Hawala Operators’ and anonymous to each other, using pseudo-names for day-to-day conversations on drug dealing.

In this case, four people have been arrested so far. Further, the investigations to identify the backward and forward linkages of the drug syndicate and the source of the seized cocaine are underway with the help of foreign Drug Law Enforcement Agencies.

Earlier, on Thursday, Home Minister Amit Shah had also applauded the agency over the seizure of narcotics substance in the capital city. In a post on X, Shah posted, “The back-to-back major breakthroughs against illegal drugs in a single day demonstrate the Modi government’s unwavering resolve to build a drug-free Bharat. The NCB confiscated 82.53 kg of high-grade cocaine worth approximately Rs 900 crore was tracked down by a bottom-to-top approach after a quantity of drugs was seized in a courier center in Delhi”.

“Our hunt against drug rackets will continue ruthlessly. Congratulations to the NCB on this major success,” the post mentioned.