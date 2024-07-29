Fire breaks out at restaurants, 6 injured

A fire broke out at a restaurant at INA Market here in the wee hours of Monday, engulfing two other restaurants, leaving six injured.

According to Delhi Fire Services (DFS) director Atul Garg, a call was received at 3:18 am regarding a fire in a restaurant at the INA Market and seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

“The fire was in a Kerala restaurant (shop No. 211) and two adjacent shops of fast food (No. 213 and 214) resulting in six persons sustained burn injuries,” Garg said.

Advertisement

The DFS Director said of the six injured, two were rushed to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi and the others to Safdarjung hospital.

According to the details shared by Garg, the injured have been identified as Sunil (46), Ashki Nepali (26), Arun (18), Shiva (26), Shiv Kumar (24) and Girish (42).

Meanwhile, an official of the DFS said the blaze was doused at 4:45 am.

He said the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Notably, last week, a major fire broke out at a polythene factory in outer Delhi’s Narela industrial area. It took more than ten hours for 25 fire tenders to bring the blaze under control. However, luckily nobody was injured in the incident.

Last month, three workers were killed while six others were injured in a fire in a food processing plant in Narela. A primary investigation of the incident revealed that the fire was caused by leakage of cooking gas.

Narela serves as an important industrial hub for the manufacturing economy of the national capital. Various factories manufacturing textiles, and chemicals among others located in the area provide employment to many people living around the area.