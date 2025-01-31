19-year-old rape survivor succumbs to injuries in Ernakulam

A 19-year-old girl, who was sexually abused and brutally assaulted by her boyfriend at her residence at Chottanikkara in Kerala’s Ernakulam district ,succumbed to her injuries on Friday, five days after she was found unconscious and critically injured.

The girl was discovered partially undressed with serious injuries and a shawl tightened around her neck at her Chottanikkara home. She was on ventilator support at a private hospital in Ernakulam but did not recover due to the severe brain damage she sustained during the assault.

The alleged perpetrator, identified as Anoop, was arrested a day before her death. He has been charged under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhitha (BNS), including rape, house trespass, and attempted murder. The Chottanikkara police said Anoop may now be booked for murder once the inquest and postmortem are over and the statement of the concerned doctors is recorded. Initially, a case of physical assault and sexual abuse under the relevant provisions of the BNS was filed against the youth on the victim’s mother’s complaint.

