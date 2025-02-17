Fire official’s timely response averts major tragedy at Mahakumbh, no casualties reported

Two incidents of fire were reported from Mahakumbh 2025 on Monday at the camps of Shri Kapi Manas Mandal and the Consumer Protection Committee. However, the fires were promptly brought under control before it could cause any major damage.

No loss of life occurred in either incident. Notably, comprehensive fire safety and security arrangements have been implemented for the Mahakumbh, ensuring an immediate response to such emergencies.

Advertisement

Mahakumbh’s Nodal and Chief Fire Officer Pramod Sharma reported that on Monday morning, a fire broke out in two tents at the Shri Kapi Manas Mandal camp all of a sudden. Upon receiving an alert, the Fire unit swiftly arrived at the scene and brought the blaze under control.

Advertisement

While dousing the flames at the Shri Kapi Manas Mandal, the fire team noticed smoke billowing from Sector 8. Upon reaching the location, they discovered that the Consumer Protection Committee camp had also caught fire. The team quickly acted using water spray from pumping vehicles to douse the flames completely.

In both the incidents, F S Bhardwaj, in charge of Fire Station Koteshwar Mahadev, led the firefighting efforts with his unit. His swift response helped prevent casualties. Thanks to the prompt action of the Fire services, the flames were brought under control in time, and no loss of life was reported.