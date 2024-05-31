Fire at gas pipeline in Delhi’s Saket, no casualties

A fire broke out in a gas pipeline outside a house in South Delhi’ Saket at Paryavaran Complex, the police said on Friday.

However, there are no reports of anyone getting injured or any casualty in the incident, the police said.

A team of the concerned pipeline company visited the spot and managed the pipeline. The Delhi Fire Services team controlled the blaze within half an hour.

Police said that the cause of the fire appears to be a technical issue, related to the pipeline.

According to police, the information regarding the blaze was received on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday at around 1.40 am. Soon a police team was rushed to the spot.

A total of five Fire Department vehicles were deployed and they had brought the blaze under control, a DFS official said.

Video of the blaze was circulated on social media where the fire was visible on a pipe-like structure.

During the recent past, the city has witnessed fire incidents amid the heat wave conditions.

On Thursday, there was a fire incident reported at the Delhi Police Academy Wazirabad ‘s vehicle pit.

The blaze which was reported at 02:47 pm was brought under control by 04:30 pm, the police said.

A large number of vehicles were damaged in the incident including 125 four wheelers and many two wheelers, an official said.

A total of 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

However, the cause of fire in this regard is yet to be ascertained, the official added, while an investigation has been initiated for the same.