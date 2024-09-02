FIR to be filed on Vijender Gupta’s complaint: Delhi BJP chief

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and the Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Monday alleged that the city’s healthcare services have collapsed, adding that be it the operational hospitals, those under construction, or Mohalla Clinics, all have become centres of corruption.

Sachdeva, while addressing a press conference here along with Gupta, said that our LoP in Delhi Assembly had filed a complaint with the Anti Corruption Branch regarding alleged scams in the state government’s Health Department, and expressed likelihood that an FIR is about to be registered in this regard.

Sachdeva further mentioned that whether it is Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj or any other ministers of the Kejriwal government, he accused them of just holding press conferences, and claimed they have nothing to do with administration.

The Delhi BJP chief has sought resignation of Delhi government ministers, further asking that they should take responsibility for the health department’s delayed projects.

“Forget the construction of new hospitals, even the upgrading of existing ones has been delayed by years,” Sachdeva claimed.

Sachdeva pointed out that the city’s Mohalla Clinics, their pathology tests and X-rays, have all become subjects of corruption, and an investigation is ongoing, he added.

He further said that such alleged scams are not possible without the silent consent of the Minister and the Chief Minister, the BJP leader claimed.

Launching a sharp attack on AAP during the press conference, BJP leader Gupta alleged that the party is behind systematic looting of Delhi’s health system.

Be it the incomplete hospital buildings, or ghost clinics hidden as Mohalla Clinics, BJP leaders have claimed that every brick of Delhi’s deteriorating health infrastructure is cemented with corruption.

Gupta further claimed that of the 24 approved hospital projects, with a total cost of Rs 5,590 crore, many are still incomplete and have incurred significant cost overruns.

He added that a clear example of irregularities is the case of 7 ICU hospitals, with 6,800 beds, approved at a cost of Rs 1,125 crores, but even after three years, only 50 per cent of the work has been completed, LOP in Delhi Assembly said.