Farmers take to streets to press for their demands

Thousands of farmers on Monday gathered and staged a demonstration near the Maha Maya flyover in Noida in the National Capital region (NCR) in the wake of a ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest march called by several farmers groups to press for their demands, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The protesting farmers reportedly broke some of the barricades and tried to march towards Delhi. However, they were stopped by the security personnel.

Police personnel, along with the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and a riot control vehicle, have been stationed at the Chilla border to prevent protesters from entering Delhi. In the wake of the protest, long traffic jams hit the Delhi-Noida border on Monday.

One of the protesting farmers said, “We will not step back till the government accepts our demand.” Another protesting farmer said, “We were marching forward according to our plan. The administration blocked the road, not us. We will continue moving forward.”

Farmer leader and national spokesperson of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), Rakesh Tikait, talking to a news agency in UP’s Aligarh, informed that the farmers were stopped at Maha Maya flyover.

He said the farmers want to march towards Delhi because solutions to their issues will come from Delhi only. “The farmers want to march towards Delhi, but the police are stopping them,” the farmer leader said.

Talking to a news agency on security arrangements at various places in view of the farmers protest, a senior Delhi police official informed that Section 163 of BNS has been imposed in the New Delhi area due to the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.The official said be it the district border, DND or Kalindi, security has been beefed up.

Notably, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday urged the farmers for resolution of issues through dialogue and discussion. He also stressed on the need for the welfare of the farmers to attain a developed country status.

Speaking at an event in the city, he said, “We must remember that we do not fight with our own people, we do not deceive our own people, we deceive the enemy. Our own people are embraced. How can one sleep when the problems of farmers are not being solved swiftly? I call upon my farmer brothers that the resolution of problems in this country happens through dialogue and understanding.”

The VP vowed to resolve the farmers’ problems and said his doors are 24X7 open for them.