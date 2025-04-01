GST collections in March surge by 9.9% YoY to Rs 1.96 lakh crore

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection for the month of March surged by 9.9% YoY to Rs 1.96 lakh crore, data from the government said.

Central GST collections stood at Rs 38,100 crore while state GST collections were at Rs 49,900 crore. Integrated GST collection was at Rs 95,900 crore while GST cess collections at Rs 12,300 crore in March.

As per the data, the gross import revenue stood at Rs. 46,919 crore, showing a 13.6% increase from Rs. 41,318 crore in March 2024.

The IGST collections accounted for Rs. 45,782 crores, highlighting an increase in trade activities while the CESS collected on imports grew to Rs. 1,137 crore from 996 in March 2024.

Net GST collections in March was at Rs. 1.76 lakh crore, up 7.3% YoY while gross GST collections for FY25 stands Rs 22.08 lakh crore, up 9.4%, YoY.

Earlier, the GST collections rose 9.1% to Rs 183,646 crore during February on the back of double-digit rise in the mop up from domestic sources.

For January, it reached Rs 1.96 lakh crore, marking a 12.3% increase compared to the same period last year.

In terms of interstate GST collections, Maharashtra recorded Rs. 31,534 crore, followed by Karnataka with Rs. 13,497 crore, Gujarat with Rs. 12,095 crore, while Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh collected Rs. 11,795 crore and Rs. 9,956 crore, respectively.

Notably, in the Budget, the government projected an 11% increase in GST revenue for the year, estimating collections at Rs 11.78 lakh crore, including Central GST and compensation cess.