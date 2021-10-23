Farm laws conspiracy to subjugate India’s farmers for crony capitalist friends of Modi govt: Channi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday said the three agriculture black laws are the culmination of the conspiracy to subjugate India’s farmers for the advantage of a handful of crony capitalist friends of the Narendra Modi government.

Joining farmers sitting on dharna (sit-in) at toll plaza near village Jhallian on Ropar-Chamkaur Sahib Road, the CM reiterated his support to the farmers agitating since the past one year against the three “black farm laws enacted by the Union government”.

The CM said that the Punjab government stands shoulder to shoulder with the farmers against these draconian farm laws. “We are duty bound to safeguard the interests of the farmers and would continue to wholeheartedly extend support to your agitation until the anti-farmer agricultural laws are done away with”, he said.

While his cavalcade was passing through Ropar-Chamkaur Sahib Road, the CM sighted the farmers sitting on dharna near village Jhallian. Immediately asking the security to stop, Channi straight away went to the site of the dharna and expressing complete solidarity with the farmers, reiterated his support to the just struggle being waged by the farming community.

Meanwhile, assuring the farmers of cotton growing belt in Southern Punjab of every possible help in mitigating their woes, the CM asked the deputy commissioners of cotton affected districts to send the complete reports positively by October 29 so as to disburse compensation to them at the earliest.

Exhorting the cotton growers, whose crop has been perished in the bollworm attack not to be misled by the false propaganda unleashed by the opposition parties with an obvious malicious intent in this regard, Channi said the state government has the interests of farmers at its heart and protecting them is an article of faith with the government.