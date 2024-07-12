Exhibition on Kargil Vijay Diwas opens for public at Rajiv Chowk Metro station

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, an exhibition was inaugurated on Friday at the Rajiv Chowk Metro station, one of the biggest interchange stations of the Delhi Metro network.

The exhibition has been organised by the National Book Trust in association with the DMRC.

The exhibition installed at the Rajiv Chowk viewer’s gallery showcases details about the Param Vir Chakra, Mahavir Chakra and other gallantry award winners in the Kargil war.

Advertisement

It will be on display till the Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26. The NBT in association with the DMRC is organising a number of activities including drawing competitions for children to celebrate this special occasion.