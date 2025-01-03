Encroachment removed from several kms long stretch in city: MCD

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Friday said it has removed encroachment from several kilometers long stretch during its intensive drive against encroachment in various zones in the national capital.

Giving details of the action taken against encroachment by Najafgarh Zone during the month of December, it informed that encroachment was removed from 23 places including Dabri Sagarpur Nala, Dwarka Sector 4,12,13,17, 16B Pochanpur Village, Goyla Dairy to Qutub Vihar, Mahipalpur Red Light to Vasant Kunj, Sagarpur Kapadseda and Roshanpura ward number-123. Apart from this, 249 items were seized in this special drive, it said.

The MCD said the Civil Line Zone removed encroachment from seven places from Burari Bypass to Nathupura, Jhadoda to Sant Nagar, Malka Ganj, Timarpur and Mukherjee Nagar and 92 items were seized. During the special operation conducted by Shahdara South Zone, about eight kilometer stretch was made encroachment free and 66 items were seized and 11 challans were issued.

As part of the special campaign against encroachment, the South Zone removed encroachment from 46 places, it said. During this 612 items were seized and 37 dumped and illegally parked vehicles were seized.

Under this campaign, about 18.5 kilometer stretch was made encroachment free by the team of Keshav Puram Zone. At the same time, 28 places were freed from encroachment by the City SP Zone. Encroachment was removed from the 74.5 km stretch and 739 items were seized.

Four places in the West Zone were freed from encroachment. A total of 243 items were seized by General Branch and five kilometer stretch made