Elderly couple charred as fire broke out in South West Delhi apartment

A senior citizen couple was charred to death following a fire that broke out in their apartment on Wednesday evening in South West Delhi’s Safdarjung area, the police said.

The deceased were identified as 80-year-old Govind Ram Nagpal, who retired from a private job, and his 78-year-old wife, Sheela Nagpal, a retired school teacher, it added.

According to Delhi Fire Services (DFS), after receiving a fire-related call at 6 pm on the Second Floor of SJ Enclave, three fire tenders were rushed to the site to bring the flames under control.

In the fire that originated from domestic articles, two persons were found dead. The bodies of the deceased were handed over to police for legal formalities, DFS mentioned.

Later, the bodies were shifted to a mortuary for preservation for postmortem. The son of the deceased, who lives in the USA, has been informed about the unfortunate incident, said a police official.

A crime team and FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) was called to collect the evidence and take legal action under Section 194 BNS (police inquiries into death) has been initiated, he added. Meanwhile, another fire broke out in the battery room of Udaan Bhawan near Safdarjung airport.

As per the DFS, a fire call was received from Udaan Bhawan at 12:53 pm and a total of five tenders were rushed to douse the flames.

The fire broke out from the battery room in the second basement of the building and it was brought under control. However, no injuries were reported in the incident, it added.