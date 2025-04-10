Fire broke out in grocery shop in NW Delhi’s Begampur Market

A major fire broke out in a grocery shop of North-West Delhi’s Begampur Market, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said on Thursday.

According to the DFS, they were alerted about the blaze at around 9:12 am at the location. Responding to the alert, nine fire tenders were rushed to the site to douse the flames and control the situation, they said.

The fire was brought under control by the firefighters but cooling operations are still underway to prevent any potential reignition.

However, no casualties have been reported in the incident, an official of DFS confirmed.

The Delhi Police stated on the incident that officials would conduct a thorough search of the location once the fire is extinguished completely to ensure everyone’s safety’.

Meanwhile, one of the Fire Department officials suspected an electric short circuit or faulty wiring in the building to be the cause of the fire. However, according to an official, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be established.