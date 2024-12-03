‘Education revolution’: Gupta calls AAP bluff

Lashing out at the AAP government over the Delhi Teachers University, Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, on Tuesday, alleged that it initiates education projects without concrete planning.

Under a campaign to expose the AAP’s education revolution, Gupta conducted a surprise inspection of Delhi Teachers’ University in Mukherjee Nagar, North Delhi, and found only four classrooms dedicated to teachers’ training in the entire campus that houses two schools.

Criticising this university’s lack of affiliation and planning, he said after a year-and-a-half, no admissions were conducted.

Advertisement

According to the BJP leader, the institution’s infrastructure consists of just four rooms with minimal staff. Moreover, the university has not obtained recognition from the National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE) forcing it to run only BA and MA programs instead of teacher training courses.

Gupta said the campus caters to around 5,000 children, who are in two schools and are taught in morning and evening shifts.

He claimed that only 5 per cent of the total area of the campus is being used for the varsity.

The BJP leader claimed that this has once again exposed the so-called education revolution of the AAP government.

Instead of training teachers, he said, undergraduate (BA) and postgraduate (MA) courses are being conducted here, with only 12 students in the first year of BA, 22 in the first year of MA, and 28 in the second year of MA.

Gupta said while 35 students initially enrolled in the first year of BA for the 2024-2025 academic year, 23 withdrew their fees later, leaving only 12 students.

The LoP recalled that on March 4, 2022, the then deputy chief minister and education minister Manish Sisodia inaugurated this university with much fanfare claiming that it would provide world-class teacher training to enable Delhi’s teachers to compete globally. However, no teacher training activities have been conducted so far.

Questioning the purpose of the university, he pointed out that Delhi already has established institutions like IP University, SCERT, and Ambedkar University, which oversee nearly 100 colleges and offer numerous courses, including B.Ed., DIET, and M.Ed.

He asked why this was created only to be abandoned with no courses like B.Ed., M.Ed., or DIET being offered. Whether merely opening educational institutions and leaving them in neglect constitutes an ‘education revolution.’

He remarked that running unrelated courses in an institution meant for teacher training does not qualify as an ‘education revolution.’