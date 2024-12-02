DU’s JMC students protest over discrepancy in exam results

The students from Delhi University’s Jesus and Mary College (JMC) staged a protest against the college administration over the discrepancy in the examination result.The protest received support from ABVP also as DUSU Secretary Mitravinda was also in the protest with the students.

A protesting student said, “For the past year, our college has been facing an ongoing issue with Essential Repeat (ER) in our results. We have appeared for our exams, yet the college has marked ER and Fail in our results”. Whenever the issue was raised, the college said that the ERs will be resolved. However, even this was communicated to us only recently. Previously, our messages and emails were ignored, she said. “Now college is saying to reappear for all the ER exams even though we have proof that we have passed all the exams,” the student mentioned.

Moreover on November 28, a meeting was arranged where faculty members addressed our doubts and assured us that the college would resolve the ERs. But just 8 hours later, they completely reversed their statement and are now denying any resolution, she said.

Many students have also visited the DU Examination Centre, but every time, they send us back, saying it’s the college’s fault. This issue persists year after year. Furthermore, when we request meetings with college authorities or ask them to speak with our parents, they refuse and continue to ignore our c