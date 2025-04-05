Logo

# India

AKTU UG and PG Semester Results 2025 Out: Here’s how to check

AKTU Results 2025 for UG and PG odd/even semesters released at aktu.ac.in. Check your scores online using roll number via the One View portal.

Statesman Web | April 5, 2025 4:42 pm

Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), formerly known as Uttar Pradesh Technical University (UPTU), has officially released the 2025 results for both odd and even semesters of various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses.

Students from across the state who appeared for the semester examinations in engineering, management, pharmacy, and other allied disciplines can now check their performance using their roll number.

The university has provided a simple and convenient online process to ensure that students can access their results without hassle.

The results are now available online on the university’s official website – aktu.ac.in [aktu (dot) ac (dot) in]

How to check AKTU PG and UG Results 2025:

Students can easily access their semester results by following these simple steps:
1. Visit the official website of AKTU: aktu.ac.in
2. Navigate to the “Results” section and click on “One View Display of Student Result Data”
3. Enter your Roll Number and click on ‘Proceed’
4. Your result will be displayed on the screen – download or take a printout for future reference

AKTU is located in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh and continues to be one of the key technical education institutions in the state, offering a range of UG and PG programs in engineering, management, and allied disciplines.

