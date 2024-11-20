DU postpones DUSU poll result to November 25 from 21

The Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) election results will be announced on November 25, instead of November 21, the Delhi University said in a statement.

The dates for counting of votes for colleges and departments have alose been revised. It take place on Sunday (November 24), instead of November 21, it added.

As per the announcement made through a letter by Prof Satyapal Singh, Chief Election Officer of DUSU Elections 2024-25, “A Delhi High Court order dated November 11 directed the University of Delhi to undertake the counting of votes on or before November 26, subject to clearing off all defacement.”

However, on surveying the locations, it is found that a majority of the defaced locations have not been cleaned yet and hence the university has decided to get all the locations cleaned on its own, Singh added.

“Hence, counting of votes for DUSU Elections 2024-25 will take place on the 25th November, 2024 instead of 21st November,” the DUSU CEO added.

This year, the voter turnout was at the lowest in over a decade, with just 51,379, out of 1.45 lakh eligible voters, participating in the election process.

Voting for the central panel of the DUSU, which includes the posts of president, vice-president, secretary, and joint secretary, was carried out through electronic voting machines (EVMs), while college representatives were elected using ballot papers.