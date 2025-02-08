Delhi govt’s GAD forbids to take files from Secretariat amid poll results

The General Administration Department of the Delhi government on Saturday put a restriction on taking any files, documents and computer hardware from the Delhi Secretariat without its permission, amid change in power in the national capital.

In its order addressed to additional secretary to chief minister and secretary to cabinet ministers, the General Administration Department (GAD) wrote, “To address security concerns and safety of records, it is requested that no files/documents, computer hardware etc may be taken outside Delhi Secretariat complex without permission from General Administration Department.”

The General Administration Department directed that necessary directions may be issued to the concerned branch in-charges under the Departments/Offices situated in Delhi Secretariat to ensure safety of records, files, documents, electronic files etc under their respective section/branches.

“This order shall also be applicable to Secretariat Offices and Camp Offices of Council of Ministers and in-Charges of both the offices are also directed for compliance of this order. This issues with the approval of the competent authority,” read the order issued by Pradeep Tayal, Joint Secretary of GAD.

Notably, the BJP on Saturday is poised to return to power in Delhi after 27 years with a massive victory by ousting the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the national capital.