DUSU, Rashtriya Kala Manch join hands for cultural fest in DU

Rashtriya Kala Manch, in collaboration with Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU), is set to organise a three-day annual cultural festival ‘Madari’ from February 12 to 14 at the North campus of DU.

This year, it will be the sixth edition of the cultural fest that provides a platform for the theatre and street play societies of the university to showcase art on various societal issues like Literature as a mirror of society, women’s perspective and student’s viewpoints.

The event will have three segments with the first one called Khichdi, dedicated for art, second is Dharohar which will focus on Indian Folk culture through poetry, music or dance and thirdly, Ggramya, which will highlight the true essence of society through art.

Bhanu Pratap Singh, Vice President DUSU stated, “The event is consciously designed with three segments each having its own importance and vitality. We truly believe that this cultural festival will serve more than a fest and will contribute to a better connection of youth with their culture.”

Meanwhile, Mitravinda Karanwal, Secretary DUSU stated, “This edition with its special MahaKumbh exhibition will deepen the cultural values and inspire youth to embrace their roots.” ABVP State Secretary Harsh Attri said, “By integrating sustainability in the fest through a zero plastic policy, we aim to make a conscious