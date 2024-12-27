Dr Singh’s passing an irreparable loss to nation: Yadav

The passing away of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh is an irreparable loss to the nation as he left behind a legacy of making the Indian economy hold aloft with self respect, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav said on Friday.

He also visited Dr Singh’s residence at the Moti Lal Nehru Marg to pay homage to the departed soul.

The Congress leader mentioned that Dr Singh was a world renowned economist who, as Finance Minister, through his revolutionary policy initiatives, strengthened the Indian economy when the economy of the whole world was going through a deep crisis.

He added that the former PM has left behind the Indian economy in such a strong position that it can face any challenges with confidence. As a PM from 2004 to 2014, he took strong and decisive steps to make the Indian economy very strong to put it among advanced economic powers, and help Indians hold their heads aloft in self respect.

Talking about Singh’s journey in the politics of the country, Yadav said, he held key positions in the Government, including the posts of the Chief Economic Adviser in the Ministry of Finance, Secretary in the Finance Ministry, Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission, Reserve Bank of India Governor and Chairman of the University Grants Commission, before he became the Finance Minister and then the Prime Minister, and his strong economic policy changes put the county in a strong footing.