Dr Singh was a distinguished economist: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva expressed grief on the passing away of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, and said he was a distinguished economist whose leadership transcended political boundaries, earning him admiration and respect from all corners of the nation.

Taking to social media platform X, Sachdeva expressed, “His legacy of wisdom , integrity and dedication to nation building will continue to inspire generations to come. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti.”

The party and its state unit leaders also paid tributes to the former PM by observing one minute silence in his memory before addressing their respective press conferences held here on Friday.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor who conducted the press conferences, urged everyone to stand and observe a minute’s silence along with the leaders to pay respects to Dr Singh.

Former BJP MP and party leader Parvesh Verma also offered his condolences on the demise of Dr Singh and expressed on social media platform X stating, “The news of the demise of eminent economist and former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh is extremely sad. Om Shanti.”

BJP MP from South Delhi, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, also took to social media platform X and wrote, “The demise of former PM and a great economist Dr Manmohan Singh is an irreparable loss for the political world. While paying my tributes, I pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul. Om Shanti.”