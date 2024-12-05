DMRC restores vital section on Blue Line in record time after cable theft

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s maintenance personnel restored a vital section on the Blue Line between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar in record time on Thursday, after services on that stretch were impacted early morning due to the theft of vital signaling cables.

“Train services on the Blue Line (Dwarka Sector 21 – Noida Electronic City /Vaishali) were being regulated today since morning due to prima facie what appeared to be a case of theft and damage to signaling cables caused by some thieves/miscreants between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar,” a DMRC spokesperson said.

As a result, services had to be operated at restricted speed resulting into bunching of trains. Initially, a decision was taken to carry out the repair work in the night after the end of passenger services. However, keeping in mind the convenience of the passengers, especially during the evening peak hours, a quick decision was taken to attempt the restoration during the afternoon non-peak hours.

Advertisement

Accordingly, a specialized team of 20 personnel was formed and deployed at the affected area at 1 PM to carry out the repair work. A total of 140 metres of cable had been damaged and these personnel executed the restoration work in a record time of just over 30 minutes. Eventually, normal services were restored on the Blue Line at 1:38 PM.

“Generally, a restoration work of such magnitude takes about three to four hours. However, given the importance of restoring regular services on this vital line at the earliest, additional manpower was deputed and the work was completed in just about half an hour. While the repair work was being done on the up line (towards Dwarka), train services continued on the down line for both up and down movement,” the spokesperson said.

“Given the magnitude of work involved, this is one of the fastest restoration works executed by Delhi Metro taking into consideration the convenience of the passengers,” the spokesperson added.