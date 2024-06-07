DMRC & KRCL sign MoU for upcoming metro rail projects

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the upcoming metro rail projects in India and abroad.

The agreement designates both organisations as project service providers for a wide range of infrastructure projects including Metro/Railways, High-Speed Rail, Highways, Mega-Bridges, Tunnels, Institutional Buildings, Workshops or Depots, S&T works, and Railway Electrification, a DMRC spokesperson said on Friday.

The MoU was officially signed by Dr. P K Garg, Director (Business Development), DMRC and Santosh Kumar Jha, Chairman and Managing Director, KRCL.

This strategic partnership aims to utilise expertise of both DMRC and KRCL to foster collaboration on a variety of large-scale infrastructure projects.

The collaboration between the DMRC and KRCL will help the organisations to work together to develop new projects and share expertise in the future.