DJB Chairman Satyendar Jain meets officials, instructs them to make grievance redressal more efficient and robust

Water Minister and Delhi Jal Board Chairman Satyendar Jain met senior DJB officials on Monday to resolve persisting water-related problems of the capital.

Satyendar Jain directed the officials to work tirelessly in ensuring clean water reaches the people of Delhi and develop a robust complaint resolution mechanism through which any complaint should be resolved within 48 hours. He also told the officials that it is their prime responsibility to be alert and responsive to the people’s issues and complaints.

Jain, accompanied by DJB Vice-Chairman Raghav Chadha, instructed the officials to work tirelessly in ensuring that complaints do not remain pending and focus should be on resolving complaints in the shortest time span.

Jain asked the officials to ensure that no complaints remain pending beyond the 48 hours mark and said, “Any complaints related to water supply, contaminated supply or otherwise must be resolved within 48 hours and complaints taking time beyond than that should be flagged immediately so that a resolution can be reached as soon as possible. Data collection of complaints should be undertaken to know which areas face which kind of problems frequently so that those problems can be resolved once and for all for the benefit of the people.”