DFS rescues 24-year-old woman after fire in building at East of Kailash

A 24-year-old woman was rescued safely from the third floor of a residential building in South Delhi’s Kailash Colony following a fire, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said on Thursday.

According to the Fire Department, there were no casualties in the incident, while the rescued woman was also safe and did not sustain any injury.

The blaze was reported on the upper ground floor, which has offices and shops, and also affected domestic articles on the first, second, and third floors, which were residences, the official added.

According to the DFS, a total of eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the department received the call regarding the blaze at around 5.50 am on Thursday morning.

The fire was controlled by 9.50 am, an official added.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, and will be known after investigation, DFS said.

As per the fire department, the building comprises a stilt, upper ground, first, second, and third floor.

On July 1, in a quick response, the team of DFS controlled the fire in the switch room of a commercial building in the Barakhamba Road area in Delhi.

According to the fire department, a fire call was received in the switch room of a building, and based on this two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire was brought under control within fifteen minutes by the team.

According to locals, smoke was seen coming out of the electrical switchboard room located on the ground floor of the building which has multiple offices of different companies.

It was suspected that the primary reason for the fire could have been the overheating of some electrical equipment.