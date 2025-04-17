Fire breaks out at residential building in Shaheen Bagh

A fire erupted at a four-storey residential building at Shaheen Bagh in south east Delhi in the early hours of Thursday, police said, adding that no casualties have been reported.

According to the police, they were informed about the fire incident at around 2:15 am following which Delhi Fire Service officials were alerted about the situation.

The fire department said a total of eight fire tenders were deployed immediately to douse the flames and control the situation.

Upon reaching the location, the teams found that the blaze had burnt down a major portion of the structure, while three to four cars parked in the parking lot were gutted by fire.

The blaze was brought under control by the firefighters; however, cooling operations are still underway to prevent any potential reignition.

Although no casualties have been reported in the blaze yet, an official confirmed.

The Delhi police on the incident said, “The structure comprises a ground plus four-story residential building with stilt parking. During the blaze, several cars were engulfed in fire. Although, the situation is under control as of now.”

They said a thorough search will be conducted once the fire is extinguished to ensure everyone’s safety.

Furthermore, the cause of the blaze is yet to be determined; authorities are investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, one of the fire department officials suspected that it could be an electric short circuit or faulty wiring in the building which led to the incident.