Dependra Pathak is new Special CP of Zone-1 in Delhi

Delhi will now have two police zones as part of a major revamp undertaken by police commissioner Rakesh Asthana to deal with the law and order situation in the national capital.

While Dependra Pathak, who was special commissioner of the intelligence unit, has been named special CP of Zone-1, Satish Golcha has been appointed special CP of Zone 2.

According to the order, Dependra Pathak, a 1990-batch IPS officer, has been posted as special CP law & order division zone –I.

In June 2018, the Ministry of Home Affairs transferred 1990-batch IPS officer special commissioner Dependra Pathak, then chief spokesperson of Delhi Police, to Andaman and Nicobar islands as director general of police (DGP).

Earlier, Pathak worked as special commissioner of Delhi police operation and traffic and was also chief spokesperson of Delhi Police till June 2018. Pathak was known as the man behind the modernisation of the Delhi Police traffic wing.

In December 2020, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had transferred Depender Pathak back to Delhi from the Andaman and Nicobar islands.