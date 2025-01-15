Dense fog over Delhi delays flights, trains

Dense fog that enveloped Delhi for the early half of the day on Wednesday resulted in the delay of several trains and airplanes.

As per the weather department, a yellow alert regarding dense fog has been issued for the national capital for the next two consecutive days.

Advertisement

India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that the minimum temperature in Safdarjung stood at 6 degrees Celsius while 18.1 degrees Celsius was the recorded maximum temperature.

Advertisement

The weather forecast body added that the visibility over Palam airport reduced to zero meters at 9 am and improved to 50 meters at 11 am affecting the departure and arrival of flights.

In a post on X, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) stated, “Due to inclement weather conditions, multiple flights have been impacted. The passengers are advised to contact the concerned airline for flight update”.

As per a flight tracker website, at least 100 flights were affected due to the fog reporting a delay for a few minutes to 40 minutes.

The fog also affected the operation of trains in the national capital. As per a railway official, at least 44 trains, leaving and arriving at the New Delhi and satellite stations were reported running late from their scheduled time. The trains include Rajdhani, Duronto, Tejas, Vande Bharat, Superfast, mail and express category trains.

The delays resulted in the passengers remaining stranded in extreme cold at the railway stations for several hours especially in the morning time.