# Cities

Delivery agent arrested for alleged murder of girlfriend, staged as suicide

The police have apprehended a 26-year-old delivery agent for allegedly killing his girlfriend after discovering she had been unfaithful. The suspect reportedly staged the murder as a suicide in the Bharat Nagar area of North West Delhi.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | January 18, 2025 6:32 pm

The police have apprehended a 26-year-old delivery agent for allegedly killing his girlfriend after discovering she had been unfaithful. The suspect reportedly staged the murder as a suicide in the Bharat Nagar area of North West Delhi.

According to an official statement, a PCR call was received on Friday reporting that a 23-year-old woman had hanged herself from a ceiling fan using a ligature. The caller, the victim’s uncle, informed authorities of the incident.

Upon receiving the call, a crime team and forensic science laboratory (FSL) experts were dispatched to the scene. Although the circumstances were initially arranged to resemble a suicide, investigators noticed inconsistencies that raised suspicions of foul play.

For example, a dupatta was tied around the victim’s neck while another was attached to the ceiling fan, with both ends found untied.

Based on these observations, the police recreated the crime scene and determined that an intruder had likely entered through the roof, killed the victim, and fled the scene.

Following local inquiries and CCTV footage analysis, the case was classified as a murder. An FIR under Section 103(1) (murder) of the BNS Act was registered, and investigations commenced.

The suspect, identified as Shakir, was subsequently apprehended. During questioning, he confessed to being in a five-year relationship with the victim.

Shakir admitted that he became enraged upon discovering her infidelity over the past three months. In a fit of rage, he plotted her murder and attempted to disguise it as a suicide.

