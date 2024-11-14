Delhi’s primary schools shift to online mode amid worsening air quality

In response to the Commission for Air Quality Management’s (CAQM) order to implement measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage III due to deteriorating air quality, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced on Thursday that all primary schools across the city will transition to online classes.

Taking to the social media platform X, the Delhi CM stated: “Due to rising pollution levels, all primary schools in Delhi will be shifting to online classes until further notice.”

According to the CAQM’s order, GRAP Stage III restrictions aimed at reducing air pollution will take effect in Delhi on Friday morning at 8 a.m.

Following the directive, the Office of the Director of Education in Delhi has issued instructions to the heads of government, government-aided, and unaided private recognized schools under the Directorate of Education, MCD, NDMC, and DCB across the national capital to suspend in-person classes for students up to Class V.

School heads have been directed to conduct classes online for students in these grades until further notice. The government has also instructed school officials to promptly inform parents about this transition to ensure a smooth shift to online learning.