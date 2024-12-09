Delhi’s AQI improves significantly to ‘moderate’ category

The city’s air quality was recorded in the ‘moderate’ category on Monday, thanks to the light drizzle across various parts of the Delhi-NCR region.

According to the daily AQI bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Board, the 24-hour average AQI stood at 186 under ‘moderate’ category in contrast to the 302 that was recorded on Sunday.

This significant dip has been credited to the light drizzles that occurred over parts of Delhi NCR on Sunday night and early Monday morning.

However, 14 places recorded AQI under the ‘very poor’ category, mainly Wazirpur at 252, Mundka 245, Ashok Vihar at 222 and Anand Vihar at 219 among others, the CPCB said.

According to the pollution control body, the AQI in moderate category can result in breathing discomfort to the people with lungs, asthma and heart diseases.

Moreover, AQI in the poor category means due to the pollution it can cause breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure, it added.

On December 5, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked stages III and IV of the anti-pollution Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after the directions of the Supreme Court in the wake of the improvement witnessed in the AQI levels.

However, it asked the agencies to intensify the actions under stages I and II of the anti-pollution plan to prevent the pollutant levels from rising.