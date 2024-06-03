Delhi’s Anganwadi centres to be shut till June 30 to ensure children safety amid heat wave

Amid the ongoing heat wave conditions in the city, Delhi government has decided that all the Anganwadi Centres here will remain closed from June 1- June 30.

Taking to social media platform X, Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot wrote on Monday,”Considering the ongoing heat wave in Delhi, it has been decided that all Anganwadi Centres in Delhi will remain closed from June 1, 2024, to June 30, 2024.”

Gahlot, expressing concern over safety and well being of the children, pregnant and lactating mothers, said that supplementary nutrition food items will be delivered directly to their doorsteps through the Take Home Ration(THR).

The beneficiaries will also include children aged between 3 to 6 years, who receive hot cooked meals at the Anganwadi centers.

The minister further informed that he has directed the Secretary, Department of Women and Child Development to ensure compliance of the order and furnish reports on a daily basis.

There are approximately over 10,000 Anganwadi Centers across the city which cater to their beneficiaries.

Anganwadis are in place to improve the nutritional and health status of children below the age of 6 years, and to lay the foundation for the psychological, physical and social development of children.

They also contribute to reducing the incidence of mortality, morbidity, malnutrition and school dropouts.

The idea is also to enhance the capability of the mother, through proper nutrition and health education, for looking after the normal health and nutritional needs of the child.

Meanwhile, Delhi is currently reeling under heat wave conditions, while there is also a water crisis which is bothering the city amid the scorching heat.

With rising heat, the water demand has also gone up across the city while in several areas, tankers are being sent to fulfill requirements due to shortage in supply.