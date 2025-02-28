Health expert Luke Coutinho visits Anganwadi centres in Capital

Holistic health coach Luke Coutinho on Friday visited Anganwadi centres in the national capital to witness first-hand the implementation of Poshan Abhiyaan.

During his visit to Anganwadi centres in New Delhi, Coutinho interacted with Anganwadi workers, who are key stakeholders in strengthening nutrition and early childhood education in the community. He also interacted with children and encouraged everyone to adopt good nutrition and healthy lifestyle practices.

He saw for himself how real-time tracking of nutritional services is carried out through the ‘Poshan Tracker’ application, an advanced IT governance tool that monitors infrastructure and service delivery at Anganwadi centres.

Talking about nutrition, Coutinho said, “Three key issues need focus: first, an early start at the child level to ensure proper nutrition; second, the right education about nutrition in different languages across our diverse country; and third, access to local superfoods like millet.”

He emphasised the need for regulation and awareness about junk food for children and adults, which he said is contributing to the obesity epidemic.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Coutinho said he has encouraged the use of local superfoods, which help maintain a naturally balanced diet and support essential macronutrients like proteins, carbohydrates, and fats.

Extending his support to the mission against obesity, he said that everyone should take personal responsibility as an Indian citizen to choose the right food, exercise every day, and focus on mental and emotional health.

“To overcome obesity, our Prime Minister has spoken about a reduction in edible oil in our foods by 10 per cent. We need awareness and mindfulness, and ‘ghar ka khana’ (home-cooked food) needs to be promoted. The country needs to be united to honour the Prime Minister’s vision. Besides, it is our collective responsibility to make India healthy,” added Coutinho.