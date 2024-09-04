Meghalaya shuts down 6 Byrnihat factories amid efforts to shed ‘Most Polluted’ tag

In a decisive move to tackle extreme pollution levels, the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) has ordered the closure of six industrial units in Byrnihat, an industrial town notorious for its poor air quality.

The crackdown follows an inspection led by Principal Secretary of Forest & Environment, Sampath Kumar, who found that these units were repeatedly violating environmental norms.

The closure is particularly significant as Byrnihat was labeled the ‘most polluted city’ in India in February 2024, according to data from the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).

The town recorded an alarming PM2.5 concentration of 183µg/m3, far surpassing levels in other highly polluted cities like Bihar’s Araria.

The MSPCB’s decision comes after these units consistently failed to comply with directives to improve pollution control measures.

Inspectors discovered that the factories lacked adequate meters for their Pollution Control Devices (PCD), raising serious concerns about their commitment to mitigating environmental damage.