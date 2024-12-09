Yadav slams AAP, BJP over law and order in capital

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Monday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) and BJP over the law and order in the national capital ,saying they are playing “politics” over the matter instead of taking urgent steps.

Reacting to bomb threats in schools, he said, “It is a matter of grave concern that 40 leading schools in Delhi have received bomb threats, which was yet another instance of the disturbing law and order condition in the capital. The ruling AAP and BJP governments have behaved recklessly by trading charges against each other instead of taking strong, urgent steps to protect the life of the public from this jungle raj.”

Yadav alleged the AAP and BJP have been acting with utmost irresponsibility in maintaining law and order. “It is shocking that Chief Minister Atishi voiced her concerns on X about the deteriorating law and order situation instead of taking up the matter with the Union Home Minister and the LG to ensure the safety and security of the people,” he said.

The Delhi Congress chief asserted that the disturbed law and order has created fear among the people, and parents are scared to send their children to even reputed public schools.