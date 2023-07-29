“Women should feel free to contact emergency helpline when need arises : Delhi Police

DCP Chandan Chowdhary has been serving as the Deputy Commission of Police of South District of Delhi since September 2022.

Chowdhary in an exclusive chat claimed that the police is commited to ensure women safety in the capital. She was talking to The Statesman in view of the Malviya Nagar Murder case whereby a young college girl was brutally murdered by her cousin after she refused his marriage proposal.

Q- How women can optimise the use of women helpline during crisis ?

A-There is wide publicity of emergency response system and women helpline number. We respond promptly to any distress calls made.

Q-How is the accused in the Malviya Nagar case being processed currently and what will be the legal track to be followed now ?

A- As per the provisions of law, Code of CRPC will be followed. He will be brought in front of the Magistrate.

Q- Delhi Commisssion for Women(DCW) issued notice on the sudden rise in Crime again women, so what actions are being considered and taken currently ?

A- Pertaining to the South district I can say that there is no sudden increase in crime against women as such. However, it will be incorrect for me to comment for the whole of Delhi.

Q- Would you like to share some advice which will help women to avoid or save themselves in such situations?

A- In case women feel threatened from someone they should promptly bring it into the notice of local police, their family members and friends.