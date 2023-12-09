Woman’s decomposed found in her rented Malviya Nagar flat

The decomposed body of a woman was recovered from her rented flat in Delhi’s Khirki Extension, Malviya Nagar, the police said on Saturday.

Police said that the owner of the building called them up on Friday evening and informed them that his 30-year-old tenant had not been seen for around 10-15 days and that a foul smell was emanating from her first-floor flat, which was locked from inside.

The police rushed to the spot after which the owner of the building and neighbours broke open the door in their presence and recovered the decomposed body of the woman.

Advertisement

A police official said, “There was no mark of external injury in the heavily decomposed body. The spot was inspected by the crime team.”

The body was sent to AIIMS mortuary for preservation and proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC were initiated in the matter, the police added.

The woman was identified as Saniya Rai, who is said to have been working for an NGO and had been staying here since July last year. She was residing alone and based on the inquiry so far, it seems that she was suffering from some disease.

The permanent address of the woman is yet to be known. However, as per the information on her Aadhaar card, it is mentioned as Sant Nagar, East of Kailash.

Further investigation was underway in the case, the police said.

Earlier on Saturday morning, the body of a 17-year-old boy was found lying in the forest area near Maidan Garhi.

The boy was later identified and found to be the resident of Sanjay Colony, Bhati Mines Delhi, the police said.

Further probe was underway in this regard, the police added.