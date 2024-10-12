Woman found severely injured on roadside in South Delhi

A 34-year-old woman was found brutally assaulted and abandoned by the roadside in South-East Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan area early Saturday, police said.

The victim, discovered in critical condition and covered in blood, was rushed to the hospital by a Navy officer passing by.

Her condition remains severe, and she is currently unable to speak. The police have registered a case against unknown individuals.

Advertisement

According to police, around 3:30 am, a Navy officer passing through Sarai Kale Khan noticed the unconscious woman lying by the roadside. On approaching, he found her bleeding profusely and immediately alerted the authorities.

It was revealed that the woman had lost her phone about a month ago and had been out of touch with her family since. After running out of money, she had nowhere to stay.

It is said that she had been living on the streets for the past two days. CCTV footage shows her wandering the area at night, and in one clip, she was seen sleeping near an ATM.

Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the area in hopes of identifying the suspects.

Further investigation revealed that the woman had come to Delhi from Odisha about a year ago after completing a nursing course in search of a job. She had not informed her family about her move.

Two months ago, her parents came to Delhi to take her back, but she refused to return home. At the time, she was living in Katwaria Sarai in South West Delhi.