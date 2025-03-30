Two juveniles among three nabbed for murder of youth in East Delhi

Within 24 hours of the murder of a 20-year-old youth in the New Usmanpur area, East Delhi, the Delhi Police nabbed three assailants, including two juveniles, authorities said on Sunday.

The action was followed by CCTV analysis in which the suspected trio were seen roaming in the area, said a police official.

Advertisement

He added that they were arrested from the Shastri Park area. Following sustained interrogation, they revealed that they had a monetary dispute with the deceased which led to his killing.

Advertisement

The weapon of the offence, a button-operated knife, along with the deceased’s phone, was confiscated from the accused.

Notably, the incident came to light after a PCR call was received at around 4 pm on Saturday alerting the cops about a boy lying in a pool of blood near Durga Mandir Park in the New Usmanpur area.

Soon after registering a complaint regarding the incident, a team of cops rushed to the scene of the crime.

Upon reaching the spot, the policemen found a boy lying with several injury marks on his body. The victim was rushed to the JPC Hospital, an official said.

However, the doctors declared the victim dead.

Meanwhile, a Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team visited the crime scene to collect evidence and secure the spot for the police, an official mentioned.

The body of the deceased, identified as Dilshad, was later sent for postmortem.

Authorities stated that a case has been filed under section 103 (pertaining to murder) at the police station.