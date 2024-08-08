Two leap to death in front of Metro train in Delhi

Two men ended their lives by jumping in front of the Metro train in separate incidents, one at Maharaja Surajmal Stadium station of the Green Line and the other at Yamuna Bank station of the Blue Line on Thursday.

In the first incident, the police stated that a call was received from the Station Controller at Yamuna Bank Metro Station, reporting that a man had jumped in front of a metro train. Based on this, a team was rushed to the spot.

The station controller informed the police that the individual had been sent to LBS Hospital, through a CAT Ambulance. The deceased was identified as Naveen a 50-year-old resident of Gandhi Nagar, Delhi. Upon reaching LBS Hospital, the enquiry officer was informed that Naveen had been declared brought dead.

Advertisement

An identification card and a suicide note were found in the man’s pocket, in which he stated: “I am committing suicide myself. Nobody forced me. My health is not good, and I cannot earn money. My family is good. I don’t have any problem with anybody. This is my own decision. Now life is not good. Ok bye.”

In the second incident, a call was received at police station Nangloi Metro, reporting that an individual had jumped from platform No. 1 at Maharaja Surajmal Metro Station onto the roadside, apparently with suicidal intent.

Upon arrival, the officers spoke with the station controller and found that the injured individual had been transported to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital by CAT Ambulance. Unfortunately, the individual was declared dead on arrival.

The deceased was identified as Harish, a 49-year-old resident of Sector-07, Rohini.

The police discovered no suicidal note at the scene. The family of the deceased has been informed, and further investigation is underway. The crime team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) have been notified to assist in the investigation.