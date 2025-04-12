Two arrested for shooting 25-year-old in Delhi’s Mustafabad

The Delhi Police arrested two individuals on Saturday for their alleged involvement in the shooting of a 25-year-old man in Mustafabad, northeast Delhi, within 24 hours of the incident, a police official said.

The official stated that during preliminary interrogation, the accused — identified as Aqib (19) and Shariq (19), both residents of New Mustafabad — confessed to the crime.

During questioning, the accused revealed that they had a history with the victim and, due to an unresolved altercation, shot him with the intention of eliminating him.

According to police, they received a PCR call around 10 p.m. on Friday from Ateeq Ahmed, who reported that his son, Mehraj, had been shot by unidentified assailants.

A case was registered under Section 109(1) of the Arms Act of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Dayalpur Police Station. A team was immediately dispatched to the scene to investigate.

Upon arrival, officials found the victim with serious injuries. He was rushed to GTB Hospital along with his father, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Senior officials were present at the scene to supervise the investigation. The Crime Team and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) were also called in to conduct a thorough examination of the crime scene and collect evidence.

Following the arrest, a country-made pistol and a bullet — believed to be the weapon used in the crime — were recovered from the accused, the official added.