Three-day tribal art exhibition “Silent Conversation: From Margins to Centre” over

The first ever art exhibition of its kind, named the ‘Silent Conversation: From Margins to the Centre’ organized by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change(MoEF&CC) and Sankala Foundation in New Delhi from 3rd – 5th November 2023 concluded successfully.

On November 3, 2023, Droupadi Murmu, the Honorable President of India, announced the official opening of the exhibition. During his speech, the president emphasized the need of taking a comprehensive and coordinated approach to solving the problem of climate change, which is essential for both protecting the environment and ensuring human existence. The speech emphasized the value of adopting the customs of tribal and other forest-dwelling societies, pointing out that they may teach us important lessons about living a wealthy and happy life in harmony with the natural world.

The President was presented with a memento made by an artist belonging to the Mahar community of Kanha Tiger Reserve. The painting titled Baghdev in dot/ bindu style represents how Mahars engage in night time worship rituals under the blue sky, seeking the tiger’s eternal protection.

The inaugural ceremony of the ‘Silent Conversation’ was also graced by Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, MoS, MoEF&CC, Leena Nandan, Secretary, MoEF&CC, Bharat Lal, Secretary General, NHRC; C. P. Goyal, DG (Forest) & Special Secretary, MoEF&CC, S. P. Yadav, ADG (PT & E)/Member Secretary, NTCA and other senior officials from the Government.

In addition to the above, Ambassadors/ High Commissioners/Diplomats, eminent personalities from the field of art and wildlife attended the inaugural event.

The exhibition showcased the exceptional talent of 43 artists from 12 different states across India, representing a myriad of art styles such as Gond, Bhil, Patachitra, Khovar, Sohrai, Warli, and many more. The display highlighted the intricate relationship between tribal and other forest dwelling communities residing around India’s tiger reserves and their deep-rooted connection with the forest and wildlife.

The artists were invited to visit the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where they had the opportunity to meet the President.

This exhibition marks the beginning of a series that will further be showcased in other major cities in India, spreading the message of art, culture, and tiger conservation to a broader audience.