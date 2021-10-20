Third Covid-19 patient loses life in capital

The city recorded one Covid-19-caused death on Tuesday, the third day this month when a coronavirus patient lost his life, according to the latest health bulletin released by the Delhi government. The virus also took the life of one person on 10 October and one on 2 October.

There were 36 fresh cases of Covid-19 identified out of 58,729 tests conducted across the national capital. The positivity rate rose to 0.06 per cent from 0.03 per cent yesterday, but it was 0.07 per cent the day before.

The number of active cases also increased to 322 from 298 cases on Monday. The count of the patients being treated under the home isolation system was 103.

The total number of hospital beds reserved for coronavirus patients was 12,256, but 12,075 beds remained unoccupied.

The bulletin pointed out that 95,714 persons got vaccinated during the past 24 hours and the figure for those who got both vaccine doses was 69,22,366.