Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday called a drop in case positivity as a ray of hope amid the tsunami of Covid-19 cases in the national capital.

Jain said that the positivity rate which had touched as high as 35 per cent is now come down to 31.7 per cent on April 26 and projects “a ray of hope” for the national capital.

Interestingly, right after his conjecture, Delhi reported the positivity rate of 32.8 per cent on Thursday.

While the people are struggling to take the Covid-19 test, arrange a bed in hospitals and battling for oxygen, the Delhi government is finding solace in a marginal drop in positivity rate.

“With the positivity rate dropping down to 31.76%, Delhi reported 25,986 cases yesterday. The numbers have been constantly breaching the 20,000 mark for the past 10-12 days. However, the fact that the positivity rate has been declining is a certain ray of hope for us. The highest was recorded at nearly 35% about 4 days back. We thought that this might go beyond 40 and 45%. But, it has halted at 35%, and is even dropping down, like for yesterday when it was 31.76%.”

The data suggest that the dip in positivity rate is because of the significant drop in testing figures. The capital is testing around 70-80 thousand tests daily doe last many days, which is a fall of more than 30 per cent.

Testing for the novel coronavirus has slumped in Delhi, which at one time boasted of conducting around 1 lakh tests every day.

From testing numbers of 98,957 and 99,230 on April 16 and 17, the city slipped first to 85,000-90,000 daily testing numbers, then to 70,000-odd between April 21 and April 25, to finally crash to just 57,690 tests on April 26.

Getting a test has become more difficult by the day over the past week, with people trying and failing to book slots repeatedly. Home collection of samples has been all but stopped by most laboratories, who complain of being overbooked and overworked.