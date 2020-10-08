A video showing an elderly couple, running a roadside food stall in New Delhi, in a disastrous situation is taking rounds on social media since yesterday.

The video is reportedly from somewhere in South Delhi showing an elderly couple who are selling food at a roadside stall since last 30 years.

Their food appeared to be mouth-watering and they have also maintained the stall in a well-to-do condition but unfortunately they hardly record footfalls. This has made their living situation very poor and they are now just making enough to sustain their stall for next day.

The video was originally shared by Gaurav Wasan on his Instagram handle. The video showed the man, Kanta Prasad, and his wife sharing their plight. The stall sells Dal, curry, parathas and rice for around Rs 30 to Rs 50.

The man broke down when asked about how much he has earned. He produces Rs 10 notes from his box and has just earned RS 50 in four hours.

While sharing the video, Gaurav wrote, “80-year-old couple selling best matar paneer. Inhe hamari help ko bahut zarurat he (They are in need of our help).”

Last night, a twitter user, Vasundhara Tankha Sharma, has shared the video and said it “completely broke my heart”.

Delhi citizens “please please go eat at बाबा का ढाबा in Malviya Nagar if you get a chance,” she urged.

This video completely broke my heart. Dilli waalon please please go eat at बाबा का ढाबा in Malviya Nagar if you get a chance 😢💔 #SupportLocal pic.twitter.com/5B6yEh3k2H — Vasundhara Tankha Sharma (@VasundharaTankh) October 7, 2020

This morning #Baba Ka Dhaba is trending on Twitter. Actress Sonam Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, IPL team Delhi Capital, food delivery Tomato have all offered to help.

Hi could you please dm me details. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) October 7, 2020

Hey Vasundhra, thanks for sharing your recommendation, we are looking into this on priority. — zomato care (@zomatocare) October 7, 2020

Social media users from across the country have offered to help.

In another video, the elderly man Kanta Prasad, “It is not just us, but there are many others who need help.”